Rami Malek poses with a Juste un Clou pin, Tank Française watch and Love ring, all by Cartier. greg williams

As a child, when there were still years left before he won the Oscar for best actor, starred in one of the most indelible series of the golden age of television and, of course, faced James Bond, Rami Malek (California, 41 years old) dreamed of with Hollywood, a remote, inaccessible and magical place. Actually, he had it about 20 kilometers from home, but he didn’t know that. Life at home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, less than a 30-minute drive from the movie mecca, was so straight, so far removed from show business, that the images that came to her through the television seemed to come from her. from a planet apart.

In fact, a high school teacher had to arrive to tell the then-boy with Homeric eyes and unalterable diction that, in debates, he was better at dramatizing an idea than defending it. Then Malek announced to his parents, Egyptian immigrants, that being a lawyer, as they had decided, was not going to be. He he was destined to act.

There is a bridge between that domestic childhood and the life of red carpets and premieres that Malek now leads. “The lighter”, he names him now from the suite room from a Parisian hotel, and her huge brown eyes open with powerful expression. “My father had a gold lighter. He was a very well-dressed man, he spent his life in a suit: I think that having come to the US from Egypt, he was concerned with projecting a certain elegance and sophistication. He taught me to dress, to differentiate fabrics and patterns. But what stuck with me the most was that he had a beautiful gold ring and a Cartier lighter. I hate to say it, but I don’t hate to say it, that was my first contact with absolute elegance”.

In the years since, Malek has achieved global fame with the series mr robot (2015-2019); critical prestige and the Oscar with his Freddie Mercury of Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and the confrontation that every actor capable of enjoying speaking slowly and blinking a little craves: against 007, in his case in no time to die (2021).

Rami Malek poses with a Juste un Clou pin, Tank Française watch and Love ring, all by Cartier. greg williams

But none of these achievements have the providential halo that their alliance with, precisely, Cartier, a jewelry and watch firm that has adorned their wrists since those Oscar times, has had. “When you go around promoting your work, on red carpets, at events or in front of the press, or even when you go to the Oscars, you need to achieve a certain degree of confidence in yourself so that you don’t falter. For me, nothing expresses that better than Cartier ”, he explains, a little between corporate discipline and vulnerable confession.

Speaking of providence, an image. The actor recently met Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Lock & Stock), one of his favorite directors (“I like all his early films, and the resurgence he is enjoying now I prefer his ability to handle large casts”). The idea was to talk about cinema, to look for a common project. “We chatted for hours, but about everything but that,” he recalls of that visit to the director’s house in London. ”We stayed talking about spirituality, religion… Even after a while, his daughters came for dinner and I said: ‘Do you want to talk about cinema another day?’ He said, ‘Yeah, yeah, we’ll do it in a bit.’

The conversation turned, again, to Cartier. “He asked me how I had ended up as an ambassador in his ranks. I told him: ‘I like it, I don’t think there is a more elegant brand.’ He, who always takes his time to answer, stared at the sky, thinking about it, puffing on his cigarette, and after a while he turned to me and said: ‘Well, no, I don’t think there is one.’ The project that he has brought together Malek and Ritchie is, precisely, a film for the house.

The work, released in January, is a short film that celebrates the new version of Tank Française, the firm’s most avant-garde classic, whose spirit, according to those responsible, is not so far removed from the Parisian soul that gave birth to the nouvelle vague. This new version of the watch, they continue, evolves without losing elegance. On screen, Malek shares the scene with Catherine Deneuve (“what an indelible moment for a film-loving actor!” he marvels), Ritchie moves the camera across the legendary Alexandre III bridge and the late malek’s father since 2006, he could only be excited to see his son so well armed by the same brand of lighter that he clung to to start a new life in the United States with dignity.

Do you feel like you’ve fulfilled your dream of working with Ritchie? “One thing happens to me with every new job,” she admits. “Since the first one I had, which was in The Pacific [2010]the series of [Steven] Spielberg and [Tom] Hanks: I remember getting to that one. set and think: ‘It’s just that nothing can be better than this. I’m already served’. Then I worked with Paul Thomas Anderson [Malek tiene un pequeño papel en The Master, de 2012] and i felt the same. and then it came mr robotwhich gave me an iconic role as soon as Sam [Esmail, director de la serie y también hijo de inmigrantes egipcios], who is already part of my family, is my brother. By the way, mr robot He has many fans in Spain: send them a greeting”. Made. “The point is that I pinch myself on every set I step on to remind myself that this is real and that if this is all there is, it’s okay. I would be happy. And who knows what’s to come.”

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.