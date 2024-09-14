News spread about Mohamed Salah, after his fiery statements, after a match against Manchester United, in which he told Sky Sports with extreme coldness: “I am trying to enjoy football, because as you know, it is my last season at Liverpool.”

Salah’s statements sparked a fire among Liverpool fans, who demanded that the management renew Salah’s contract, which expires at the end of the season, in the summer of 2025.

On Friday, Colombian Rami Abbas, Salah’s agent, said on the X platform: “For your information, all these journalists who claim to have inside information about Mohamed Salah’s future, they have nothing.”

“They claim to have inside news but really just want to get views.”

He concluded: “The phrase ‘sources close to Salah’ does not exist. This post is to inform you of that if you do not know.”

Salah’s brilliance in the first 3 matches was pivotal in the “contract renewal” game that Rami Abbas is playing with the management, because he is now in a position of strength, in front of the media and fans, to ask Salah to renew.

Liverpool and its management are still “silent” about the Egyptian star, and have not yet moved to respond to Salah’s game, who may actually be playing his last season with the “Reds”.