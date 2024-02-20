Dubai (Etihad)

Al-Etihad Insurance Company announced the appointment of Ramez Abu Zaid as the company’s new CEO, effective February 15, 2024, with the aim of working to advance the company’s strategic growth.

Abu Zeid has more than three decades of experience in the insurance field. He joined Al-Ittihad Insurance in July 2023 as a member of the Board of Directors and was subsequently appointed Acting CEO on December 1, 2023.

Abu Zeid said: “I am honored to be appointed CEO of Al-Ittihad Insurance Company, and in cooperation with the Al-Ittihad team, which has great competencies. I am confident in our ability to achieve our strategic goals and benefit from new opportunities, and I look forward to achieving important achievements in the company’s growth journey.”

Ramez’s experience will be of great benefit in driving change and building a stronger work team in the company, as he is considered a strong supporter of accelerating digital transformation, raising the level and improving the customer experience, and diversifying the insurance business.

AM Best recently modified the outlook for Al-Ittihad Insurance to stable, which reflects improvements in the company’s regulatory financial solvency position, and the credit rating reflects the strength of the company’s balance sheet, which AM Best assesses as strong, in addition to the efficiency of its operational performance and effectiveness. Marginal enterprise risk management system.