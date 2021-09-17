The rather shocking monologue by Barbara Palombelli has now been seen from all over Italy. The host of Forum has fallen into a bad slip. Now to comment on his words were Rametta and Pietro Tartaglione who, although they carry the same ideas, have quarreled.

The issue was initiated by Pietro Tartaglione who, rather than commenting on the words of the presenter, lashed out at the program:“It is incredible to think of living in a country where there are still people watching Forum”

Alessandra Rametta, the young imitator of Giulia De Lellis, replied to the question: “What does seeing Forum have to do with this? These are serious things said by a person out of context. And then sorry, did you say that you come from Men and Women? “

Rosa Perrotta’s partner does not seem to have taken it too well and commented in turn on the girl’s words:

Dear Rametta, the mere fact that you can think of labeling a person just because he has participated in a program (a program, among other things, conducted by the queen of Italian TV) already says a lot about your intelligence. Then I want to remind you one thing, without Men and Women who would know your name? Maybe your grandmother and your aunt. Who would you make your imitations on? Enlighten us.

The last word was from Alessandra who explained:

I don’t understand why you keep writing things that are disconnected from each other, like in the first comment. Nobody tagged you. It’s just that you yourself come from a program and there is no point in judging those who watch Forum and above all I was pointing out that it didn’t have much to do with the article. Do you even think you can measure my intelligence? No comment.

