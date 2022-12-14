The man, whose corpse was found on the territory of the Ramenskaya regional hospital, was taken to the facility in a state of intoxication. He refused medical attention, the hospital said on Wednesday, December 14.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital on December 13 at 12:40 Moscow time.

“The patient was examined, he refused to receive medical care, which is documented,” a representative of the agency’s medical facility told the city news agency.Moscow“.

The hospital noted that the man was given a place to sleep, but in the evening he voluntarily left the building.

Earlier that day, the body was found on the territory of the Ramenskoy Central District Hospital. A passer-by informed the administration of the medical institution about the incident, the TV channel reports.360“.

According to an eyewitness, the hospital administration said that they could not do anything, and advised him to contact the guards. He ran to the clinic, in response he heard almost the same thing, and in the end he himself called an ambulance and the police, writes “reedus“.

The man noted that the deceased had lain on the territory of the hospital for more than an hour. However, the doctors did not take any action.