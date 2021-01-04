Two days before new federal-state talks, Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) pleads for an extension of the lockdown by three weeks. Like Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), Ramelow spoke out on Sunday after a meeting of the Thuringian cabinet in favor of maintaining the strict corona restrictions until the end of January. Schools and daycare centers should also remain closed for this long.

His cabinet has agreed that final decisions will be made on Tuesday, said the head of a red-red-green minority government. Then the Prime Minister’s Conference will consult with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

Ramelow pointed out that Thuringia currently has the highest infection rate after Saxony.

Limited regular operation of schools and kindergartens in Thuringia is not planned until February 1. Because of the different infection rates, the Thuringian decisions that resulted in tightening restrictions based on the example of Saxony would not have to be identical to those in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania or Schleswig-Holstein, said Ramelow. (dpa)