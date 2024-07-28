Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke) in February 2024 at the DB Campus project presentation in Erfurt (archive photo). © IMAGO / Karina Hessland

Punctual like Deutsche Bahn? That’s just satire these days, says Thuringia’s state leader. Ramelow is calling for far-reaching reforms – and an end to the tax privileges of the car industry.

Berlin – There are few things that Germans are more united in than their anger at Deutsche Bahn (DB). Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke) called for a change of direction in the state elections in Thuringia. Editorial Network Germany (RND) now calls for far-reaching reforms at the state transport company – and spoke of a “system of chaos”.

Ramelow before state elections in Thuringia: “Acceptance is increasingly lost”

At least since this year’s European Football Championship for men, the Railway problems also internationally known. “In Germany, a tournament runs smoothly, but the moves do not,” headlined the New York Times almost incredulous. Even Philipp Lahm, tournament director of the European Football Championship, managed to make it to the finals in one case because he had to travel by Deutsche Bahn not in time for the kick-off of a match to the stadium. The extent of Deutsche Bahn’s losses was surprising: In the first half of 2024, the stock corporation posted a loss of 1.2 billion euros.

Compared to losses of 71 million euros in the same period last year, the losses increased by around 1600 percent. Bodo Ramelow points out such results in an interview with RND no understanding: “Billions of euros in losses are being accounted for, while at the same time several million passengers have been lost – and this during the European Football Championship, when many trains were overcrowded and others were cancelled,” commented Bodo Ramelow. “The railway is a system of chaos, which is increasingly losing acceptance.”

His grandfather always said: “Punctual like Deutsche Bahn,” said Ramelow. Today, that “only passes as satire.” According to current figures from Deutsche Bahn, punctuality in long-distance traffic was 62.7 percent in the first half of the year, seven percentage points lower than in the same period last year. Passenger numbers also fell: in the first six months of 2024, six percent fewer people traveled by train than in the same period last year.

Before Thuringia state election: Ramelow calls for railway reform with “radical separation of network and operations”

From the perspective of the Left politician Ramelow, a consistent profit orientation is the solution. “Deutsche Bahn is a stock corporation and should be made eligible for listing on the stock exchange. In other words, profit-oriented! The new network company has been given the letters GO: oriented towards the common good. But a non-profit stock corporation that is supposed to transfer profits to the federal budget is a contradiction in terms,” ​​said Ramelow to RNDHis proposal: the rail network should in future be organised as a non-profit foundation and systematically modernised.

There is a need for “a radical separation of network and operations,” says the head of Thuringia, which is about to hold state elections. Ramelow also has an idea for financing the investments: “One way could be to put a financial cap on the company car privilege and only apply it up to the value of a mid-range car.” The federal budget allocates a sum of 5.5 billion euros annually for this company car depreciation, the politician stresses. But the car industry’s tax privileges will not be shaken, according to Ramelow’s criticism. (bme)