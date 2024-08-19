Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow calls for structural change within the Left Party. (Symbolic image) © Michael Reichel/dpa

The state elections in Thuringia are imminent. The poll results for the Left Party are not promising. Bodo Ramelow has announced the withdrawal of the party leader.

Erfurt – The leaders of the Left Party, Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan, announced their resignation on Sunday (18 August). They will not run for the chairmanship again at the party conference in October. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow said he was grateful to both of them for still having responsibility until then, but called for structural changes in his party.

Ramelow is Germany’s only left-wing prime minister. On September 1, the state parliament will be elected in Thuringia. He wants to defend his office there. “The announcement is an absolutely necessary step,” he told the starHowever, “such changes could create additional unrest.”

An opportunity for change: The Left in the state elections in Thuringia

Ramelow sees the withdrawal of Wissler and Schirdewan as an opportunity for his party. However, a new leadership in the Left can only be a “part of a fundamental new beginning for the party,” said Ramelow. An exchange of people is not enough.The Left requires a clear leadership and action structure in which all state boards are more bindingly involved.”

“I expect the district associations and the state associations to work very actively now, to not only look at the personnel, but also at the structural issues,” said Ramelow in Erfurt. It is also about better formal integration of the state associations, he said.

In the state elections in Thuringia: BSW ahead of the Left

After the departure of Sarah Wagenknecht and the founding of its own party, the Left Party is suffering from a collapse in poll ratings. “It makes me combative,” said Ramelow when asked how he would deal with the fact that the alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) is ahead of the Left in polls.

At the moment it does not look like the Left will win the election. According to opinion polls leads the AfD with around 30 percent, followed by the CDU with 21 percent. In third place is the (BSW) with around 19 percent, ahead of the Left with around 16 percent. In the 2019 state election, the Left with him as the top candidate became the strongest force in Thuringia – with 31 percent. (dpa/lnw)