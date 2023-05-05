According to Thuringia’s Prime Minister, people who entered the country after 2014 and remained inconspicuous for three years should be allowed to stay in Germany permanently. This would have the practical side effect that no more workers would have to be recruited.

TThuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) has spoken out in favor of blanket recognition for all asylum seekers who have arrived after 2014, provided they have lived in Germany for at least three years without any complaints.

“People who have been living with us for more than three years and have not attracted attention during this time should be given the prospect of staying instead of completing all asylum procedures,” Ramelow told the editorial network Germany according to a preliminary report. Then you can save yourself all the bureaucracy and deportation debates. “Then we wouldn’t have to recruit any more workers,” Ramelow continued.

The federal government must help the states and municipalities to bear the financial burdens resulting from the influx of refugees. Neither the federal states nor the municipalities have decided on the freedom of movement within Europe that would make immigration possible. Saying that according to the constitution the local authorities are responsible for the accommodation and care of refugees therefore has “a mocking undertone,” said Ramelow, according to the preliminary report.

According to the German Interior Ministry, around 1,060,000 Ukrainian war refugees have entered Germany since the Russian attack in 2022. In addition, around 298,000 initial asylum applications have been made since January 2022. Ukrainians do not have to apply for asylum.