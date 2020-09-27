new Delhi: After the disclosure of the drugs case in Bollywood, the debate about various types of drugs is going on in the country. A question is arising that is it right to consume cannabis openly on festivals and drink the sage of sadhus at Kumbh? In response to this question, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said in a special conversation with ABP News, “Punish even the Chillam or Ganja drinker in Kumbh or anywhere. All these people are addicts, not sadhus. Chillam drinkers cannot be sadhus. ..Whatever a person is intoxicated, he should be punished. “

Ramdev further said, “In the name of festivals, cannabis drinkers, lice-playing, hemp-drinkers defame their Holi-Diwali festival. We worship Lord Rama, Krishna, Hanuman. Which is our tradition? . Our tradition is of divinity. It is not written in any scripture that our ancestors used to take drugs. In the guise of ancestors, intoxication is not religion, it is a sin. “

Not only this, Ramdev also talked about punishing the big officials involved in this drug trade. He said, ‘Big agencies and officials should also be punished for drug business. Those who take drugs, buy, sell and cooperate in them should be behind bars of the jail.

What did Ramdev say on the Bollywood drugs case

Is the entertainment industry also responsible for drugs? In response to this question, Ramdev said, drinking cigarettes in movies, smoking cigarettes, it is banned. Glorification of bad things in such films should also be stopped. The more they will be glorified in films, the more society will fall. Therefore, good things and habits should be glorified.

He further said, ‘Some obscene songs of films should also be banned. There should be little control over the name of entertainment. It is also the fault of society. Why does society see such things?

