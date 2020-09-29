Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has slammed Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Actually, Ramdas Athawale has given his support to Actress Payal Ghosh, who filed a sexual abuse case against Anurag Kashyap. Swara Bhaskar said it would have been better if he had supported the Hathras gang-rape victim and her family.

Swara Bhaskar shared photo

Swara Bhaskar shared a picture on her Twitter handle. In which Payal Ghosh is seen with Union Minister Rathdas Athawale, lawyer Nitin Satpute and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. With this picture, Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘It would have been nice if Minister Athawale ji would have given this support to Hathras gang rape victim who died today – to him and his family too.’

‘My meeting with the Governor was meaningful’

Earlier, after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Payal had said, “My meeting with the Governor was fruitful.” I asked him to take immediate action on Anurag Kashyap. He has also assured full cooperation in further action.

Payal Ghosh and Ramdas Athawale held press conference

Let us tell that Payal Ghosh and Ramdas Athawale held a joint press conference on Monday, demanding the arrest of Anurag Kashyap. Payal, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and rape, spoke of his life in this press conference. During this time Payal Ghosh also spoke about demanding security for himself.