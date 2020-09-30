Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and National President of Republican Party of India (A) Ramdas Athawale said that NDA government will be formed once again in Bihar under Nitish Kumar. Our party is with the NDA. He said that he too will campaign in Bihar in support of NDA in the elections.

Athawale said in a press conference on Wednesday that 30 party workers of his party have applied for him to contest in Bihar. He will talk to Chief Minister Nitish and BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal about this. It would be better if we get two or three seats under the NDA. If we do not get seats, then as an essay party, we will have to contest 10-12 seats.

He also said that the CBI’s investigation in the film actor Sushant Singh case should be speeded up. In the case of drugs, not only the actresses, but also the actors and other people associated with the film should be taken action.