Highlights: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Ramdas Athawale denies BMC action at Kangana Ranaut’s office

Ramdas Athawale demands justice and compensation for Kangana Ranaut from Governor

Mumbai

Union minister Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid the ongoing controversy in Maharashtra government and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Athawale denied the BMC’s action at Kangana Ranaut’s office and demanded compensation from the Governor.

After meeting the Governor, Ramdas Athawale said, “In the case of Kangana Ranaut’s office being demolished, I met the Governor and demanded that compensation should be given.” BMC’s action was wrong. They should get justice. ‘

Kangana was offered an offer to enter politics

Earlier on Thursday, Republican Party of India Chief Ramdas Athawale met Kangana for about 1 hour at his residence. Athawale had promised security to Kangana, saying that if she wanted to enter politics, BJP and RPI would welcome her.

‘Kangana is interested in building unity in society’

After meeting at Kangana’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday, Athawale had said, “Kangana has said that she is not interested in politics but is interested in building unity in society.” In her next film, she is playing the role of Dalit and also talked about the annihilation of caste system.