Highlights: Ramdas Athawale is the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government

Athawale is in the limelight for supporting Kangana Ranaut, who is hulking against the Maharashtra government

Ramdas Athawale also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday

Mumbai

In the Narendra Modi government, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale is often in the discussion about his statements. These days, Ramdas Athawale is in the news against the Maharashtra government for coming up with Kangana Ranaut. Athawale has attacked the Uddhav government, supporting Kangana. Along with this, he has also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the whole matter.

Maharashtra’s powerful Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale met the Governor on Friday, saying that I met the Governor of Maharashtra today on the same issue of the vandalism that took place in Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai and demanded that he should be compensated for the loss. He said that the way BMC has broken his (Kangana Ranaut) property is wrong. Kangana Ranaut should get justice.

Go Corona Go slogan

Ramdas Athawale remains in the limelight for his bizarre and somewhat controversial statements. His Go Corona Go statement on the Corona epidemic was well-discussed. He gave the slogan Go Corona Go when the circumstances of the corona infection in India were not so bad. In February, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale along with Chinese Consul General Tang Guokai and Buddhist monks in Mumbai raised slogans of ‘Go Corona, Go Corona’. The video of the prayer meeting also went viral on social media.

Controversy over Mumbai statement, Ramdas Athawale in support of Kangana Ranaut

Chhota Rajan arrested for being a Dalit: Athawale

Maharashtra’s powerful Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale also made a controversial statement regarding the arrest of underworld don Chhota Rajan. He said that Chhota Rajan was arrested for being a Dalit, while Dawood Ibrahim has not yet been apprehended despite knowing more serious crime and whereabouts.

Athawale talked about killing eggs after Rahul’s baton

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had made a big counterattack on the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He had said that if Rahul Gandhi punches Prime Minister Modi, we will egg him. He targeted Gandhi’s defeat in Amethi, targeting Gandhi. In fact, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had given a disputed statement targeting PM Modi at a rally, about which BJP had targeted him. Gandhi in his statement had said to kill the PM with sticks. He had said, this Narendra Modi who is giving a speech, after 6 months it will not be able to get out of the house. The youth of India will beat him with such a stick, explain to him that this country cannot move ahead without giving employment to the youth of India.

Advice to Imran Khan of Ramdas Athawale, hand over PoK to India

Athawale became a minister in Modi government in the year 2016

According to the information, Ramdas Athawale belongs to the Dalit community and believes in Buddhism. He was the first time Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North Central seat between 1998-99. He also won the Lok Sabha elections in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, he lost from Shirdi seat. He then left the NCP-Congress alliance. In 2011, he aligned his party Republican Party of India (A) with BJP-Shiv Sena and contested the election of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Ramdas Athawale was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 and 2020. In 2016, he became a minister in the Modi government.