Union minister Ramdas Athawale made a sensational claim that Disha Salian was tortured in his master bedroom on the night of 8 June. With this, he demanded a CBI investigation in Disha Salian case. Athawale asked the CBI to complete the inquiry as soon as possible in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, ‘We have heard that Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Disha Salian was tortured in the master bedroom during a party at his house on the night of 8 June. So CBI should also investigate Disha’s death and come to a conclusion soon. ‘

Athawale said, ‘We need to end the terror of drugs and its smuggling. NCB should investigate this but CBI should also complete the investigation of the case soon and investigate new drug angle related to Sushant’s death.

Let me tell you that one day earlier Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh, said that Sushant’s family is not satisfied with the pace and direction of the CBI investigation. The lawyer for Sushant’s family had said that the investigation seems to be going in the wrong direction. All the attention is being paid towards drugs. However, AIIMS doctor has told him that Sushant died due to strangulation.