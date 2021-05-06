Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a surprise guest character: Rambo.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account published a not so subtle tease for the iconic soldier joining Warzone, referencing “SURVIVORJOHN # 1009062”.

Does anyone know SURVIVORJOHN # 1009062? Their #WarzoneReport is a sight to be seen. pic.twitter.com/EUFPmexQnF – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2021

And then:

Rambo joining Warzone doesn’t make a lot of sense, but I suppose it at least makes some sense now the battle royale is set in the ’80s.

It’s also in keeping with Rambo and other of the era action movie characters doing the rounds in video games recently. Fortnite’s been going through a dad phase via tie-ins with the Terminator, Predator, Ghostbusters, Alien, and Street Fighter franchises.

NetherRealm’s fighting game Mortal Kombat 11 also had a dad phase, with guest characters including Spawn, the Terminator, Robocop and Rambo.

Activision has yet to formally announce Rambo for Warzone, but I suspect it won’t be long now. Who’s next? Chuck Norris?