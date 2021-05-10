Rumors had started to emerge about it, but luckily there is no need to speculate anymore, as Activision just announced that Rambo is coming to Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War very soon. Despite not having given many details, the company has shared a post on twitter with the message “Become War.”

Although the information they have provided from Activision does not provide us with much extra information, it can be assumed that this update will add the possibility of being able to play with the Rambo skin and possibly some new skin of weapons and clothes according to the theme.

The image, although it does not fully show the skin in question, discreetly shows the character’s eyes and his iconic flaming arrows. The trailer in question is closed with a message stating that “The action begins on May 20”, date on which we can presumably start enjoying this content.

We hope Activision will continue to support regular content additions to its multiplayer games, similar to Epic with Fortnite. Probably looking to continue offering these updates, Activision has currently put all of its studios to work, to a greater or lesser extent, on Call of Duty.

