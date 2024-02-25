There are always characters within the film industry that will remain for posterity, but it will not be the same for the actors who gave them life in the beginning, especially when it comes to live action interpretations, since there is the factor that being human is not eternal. Sylvester Stallone is aware of this factor, so he is looking for the new face who will take on the role of Ramboone of the screen's greatest action heroes, and it looks like he's already found the one.

Through an interview in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The actor has commented that it wouldn't be bad at all if the co-star of the film BarbieRyan Gosling, could give a good performance to reboot this franchise, since no film has been released for many years. In fact, there are currently talks about carrying it out, but the rights owners have not yet found a way to implement the idea for the current times in terms of subject matter.

Here are his words:

I met him for dinner and of course we are very different. He looks good, I don't. But he said, 'I'm fascinated by Rambo.' I went to school as Rambo and they kicked me out. And I thought, 'That's interesting.' If I ever pass the character on, it will be to him.

