Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a faithful squire of Donald Trump, said Wednesday in Milwaukee that what the eight Republicans participating in the primary debate for the 2024 presidential elections should do was withdraw and give their support to the former president who accumulates and four accusations. None have walked away, but six of the eight raised their hands to say that if Trump is nominated, they will support him, even if he is convicted as a felon. Among them, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who seemed to hesitate and wait to see what the others did before raising his arm. That indecision remained one of the viral moments of a debate that DeSantis wasted to reduce the enormous distance that separates him from Trump in the polls, more than 35 points.

Vivek Ramaswany, a 38-year-old billionaire entrepreneur of Indian origin, third in the polls, stole the limelight with his millennial Trumpism. And Trump himself, despite his absence, comes out stronger.

The DeSantis campaign had drawn up the strategy for the debate, according to a document that it posted on the internet and later withdrew: 1. Attack Biden. 2. Defend his vision. 3. “Damn Ramaswamy in a reply.” 4. “Defending the absent Donald Trump against an attack by Chris Christie.” He fulfilled the first and second points, which were not very original. But he did not go toe-to-toe with Ramaswamy, unlike former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Trump UN ambassador Nikki Haley. And Ramaswamy himself stepped up and defended Trump when the former New Jersey governor attacked him.

With the prerogative of opening and closing the debate and occupying the noble space of the stage, DeSantis – second in the polls, although more than 35 points behind Trump – was expected to be the center of attention. However, he gave no memorable retort, the rivals seemed to ignore him, and his performance was reduced to a few intermittent monologues (on the economy, the use of “deadly force” on the border with Mexico and beyond, his management in Florida, especially in the pandemic; or against Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden investigated), but without charisma or naturalness. Almost worse, he was boring. The debate, a Fox News blockbuster with thousands in attendance and an audience of millions held in Milwaukee at the Bucks Pavilion, remains a missed opportunity for him.

The one who filled the void left by the absence of Trump was Ramaswamy. He declared himself such a Trump supporter that it is hardly understood why he is competing in the primaries against what he considers “the best president of the United States of the 21st century.” He supported the hoax that “climate change is a hoax.” He promised to stop supporting Ukraine and “its Pope Zelensky”. He showed himself as the defender and aspiring heir to Trump and with that he won over the Trump base, the majority among Republicans.

“Who the hell is this skinny guy with a weird last name?” He began to introduce himself paraphrasing Obama, as Chris Christie reminded him, who was the one who threw the sharpest dart at him: “I’ve had enough tonight with a guy who sounds like ChatGPT”. Christie and Pence called him an “amateur” and a “rookie” while he described himself as free from the shackles of professional politicians. In the exchange on Ukraine, Haley also pointed out that she had “no foreign policy experience and it shows,” and the public sided with her. But the fact that most of the attacks came from the two most unpopular candidates among Republicans reinforces him. Ramaswamy seemed to enjoy drawing the spotlight and putting on a show. The American media point to him as the winner.

Haley, the only woman, scored points with her practical and rational speech, calling for a basic consensus on abortion and showcasing her foreign policy expertise. But foreign policy does not win elections. Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson were irrelevant.

Pence leaves the debate with the goal accomplished of explaining to the Republicans that he had no power to annul Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential elections, as Trump requested, without bypassing the Constitution. Ramaswamy did not speak out, but DeSantis, Burgum, Haley, Scott and, above all, Christie, expressly acknowledged this.

Christie was the most critical voice with Trump. She maintained that regardless of whether the criminal charges against the tycoon are justified or not, his “conduct is unworthy of the office of President of the United States,” earning boos from the audience. He fulfilled his objective, but he does not have the slightest chance of achieving the nomination with that speech, which set fire to the debate in the scant quarter of an hour dedicated to the former president.

Trump walks out unscathed. At the same time that the debate began, the controversial conservative communicator Tucker Carlson laid out the red carpet for him in a friendly pre-recorded interview that accumulated 200 million views on X, the old Twitter, this Thursday morning. Trump preferred that to “being harassed by people who shouldn’t even be running for president,” he argued. The former president, who this Thursday appeared to be booked in Atlanta for his fourth charge, will not go to the second debate, on September 27 in Simi Valley (California), from which a couple of candidates from the first may also fall due to their absence voting intention in polls.

The strategy of not going to the debate had some risks. The main one was that DeSantis, his not so immediate pursuer, became the great protagonist and grew in the exchanges. Not even remotely. The center of attention was Ramaswamy, an avowed Trumpist. No one was especially brilliant. And that six of the eight candidates endorse him, even if he is convicted in one of the four cases in which he is accused, is another triumph for him.

For all these reasons, Amy Walter, the editor of the influential Cook Political Report, concludes that Trump won the first debate. “If Trump’s rivals don’t believe that being convicted disqualifies him, why should Republican voters?” he wonders.

