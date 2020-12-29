Chandramouli Chopra’s real name Ramanand Sagar was born near Asal Guru near Lahore. His great grandfather settled in Kashmir from Lahore several decades ago. Ramanand Sagar’s real name was Chandramouli Chopra, but when his maternal grandmother adopted him, the name was changed to Ramanand Sagar.

Lahore’s rich and influential families used to count Ramanand Sagar’s family was counted among the rich families of Lahore. They were very influential and proud people. But when the partition took place, Ramanand Sagar’s family had to leave their accumulated business and all property and come to Kashmir. It was from here that the Muflici and difficult days began. Amidst these troubles, Ramanand Sagar’s mother passed away and his father remarried.

Worked from selling soap to goldsmiths and peons Since there was no money, Ramanand Sagar’s education along with the expenses of the house also started getting difficult. So he started working as a peon. It would have made a lot of money. Apart from the peon, Ramanand Sagar also worked as a truck cleaner to sell soap and goldsmiths. He does all these things during the day and studies at night.

Entered in Mumbai Mayanagari, became Clapper Boy Ramanand Sagar did not give up while struggling and the time also came when his entry was made in Mumbai Mayanagari. He then made his debut as a clapper boy in a silent film called ‘Raiders of the Railroad’.

From Bollywood to TV created panic After this Ramanand Sagar worked as an assistant stage manager in Prithviraj Kapoor’s Prithvi Theaters. Wrote the story and screenplay of Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Barsaat’. He gave many hit films and made a splash in the TV industry to the film industry.

The magic of ‘Ramayana’ still casts people today It has been almost 33 years since Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’, but even today its magic goes up and speaks. In his Ramayana, Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhaliya played the role of Ram-Sita, which people later came to really understand as Ram-Sita. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana worked as a ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ for the people even during the lockdown. Was loaded.