Bolsonaro’s candidate denies having said that security management was good and claims that the state’s worsening in Ideb is the fault of Paes’ “make-up”

The candidate for Mayor of Rio Alexander Ramagem (PL) criticized the governor’s management Claudio Castro (PL) this Tuesday (Aug 28, 2024) during the GloboNews debate. Ptried to distance himself from his ally when asked about security and education, he said he does the necessary “questions” to the state and municipal governments, and that “never” said that the State’s security management was “good”.

“I have never come to see it as good. I give due praise because crimes against life are decreasing year after year. However, we do not see a definitive solution for Rio de Janeiro. I see that the state security forces are making an effort, but I believe that, based on several examples worldwide, the issue of security only took another path when the mayor became a protagonist and made security a priority.“, he said.

In education, questions were asked about the good performance of municipal management in the Ideb (Basic Education Development Index) and the worsens in the State – which fell from 8th position in 2005 to 15th in 2023. He said that state education is not good, and credited the improvement to an alleged “makeup” made by the government of Eduardo Paes (PSD) in the municipal results.

Read other highlights from Alexandre Ramagem’s interview:

“As mayor, the vaccination schedule will be made public so that people don’t miss out. The issue of the vaccine [da covid] for all factual reasons, it will be optional. What is the mortality rate in children? 0.0000%? So there is no need for it to be mandatory.”

“There was no request from me regarding the use of FirstMille. I was the one investigating. The sector that had control over passwords and usage was the department itself, whose director did not provide me with basic information. I fired that person.” […] It was this person who was deleting the logins, I wasn’t doing anything.”