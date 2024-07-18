PL federal deputy is investigated for using intelligence agency against opponents of former president Jair Bolsonaro

The federal deputy Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ) testified for almost 7 hours to the PF (Federal Police) about the case of “Abin parallel” this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024). The congressman arrived around 3 pm and left at 9:30 pm from the corporation’s headquarters in Rio, without speaking to the press. Ramagem is being investigated for irregular espionage by Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).