Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 7:27

Federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ) will testify next Wednesday, the 17th, about the findings of Operation Última Milha, which investigates alleged illegal monitoring of opponents of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin). It will be the first time that Ramagem, who headed Abin during the Bolsonaro government, will be questioned about the subject by investigators.

The PF wants Ramagem to provide clarifications on what was identified in the operation, which had its fourth phase launched this Thursday, the 11th. Among the evidence collected by investigators is the recording of a meeting between the federal deputy and the former president, where a plan was discussed to annul the “rachadinhas” investigation, which targeted Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

In the audio, Ramagem says that “it would be necessary to institute an administrative procedure against the Revenue auditors, with the aim of nullifying the investigation, as well as the removal of some auditors from their respective positions”.

This is the second time that Ramagem will be questioned by the Federal Police this year. At the end of February, the congressman was questioned for statements against Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino. The statements, which are being kept confidential, were made when Dino was Justice Minister in the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

On Friday, the 12th, Ramagem used social media to classify the new phase of Última Milha as a “commotion” by the Federal Police. The congressman, who is a PL candidate for mayor of Rio, also stated that the suspicions raised by the Federal Police are “inferences and shallow conjectures”. “In Brazil, a pre-campaign for our opposition will never be easy. We continue with the objective of legitimately changing the city of Rio de Janeiro for the better”, he wrote.

In January, Ramagem was the target of a search and seizure warrant authorized in Operation Close Surveillance, an offshoot of Operation Last Mile, last October. The deputy was in charge of Abin between July 2019 and April 2022, during the period in which two civil servants, arrested in October, allegedly used the state structure to locate the targets of the espionage.

The Federal Police are investigating whether the “parallel Abin” used the FirstMile software to investigate at least four Supreme Court justices, four federal deputies, four senators, a former governor, two Ibama employees, three IRS auditors and four journalists. The tool is capable of locating devices that use 2G, 3G and 4G networks.