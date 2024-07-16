Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 21:31

Federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ) stated this Monday, 15, that former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) knew that he was recorded during the meeting in which a plan was discussed to annul the investigation into the rachadinhas case, in which senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) was investigated.

“First, this recording was not clandestine. It had the president’s approval and knowledge,” Ramagem said. “President Bolsonaro said very little. When the president did say anything, he always said he did not want any favors,” he argued in a video posted on social media.

According to Ramagem, the meeting was recorded because there was information that a person linked to the then governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, would make “a proposal that was not at all republican”. “The recording, therefore, would be to record a crime. A crime against the president of the Republic. But that did not happen”, argued the deputy.

The recording of the meeting is part of the records of Operation Last Mile, which dismantled the parallel Abin, a group installed in the Brazilian Intelligence Agency during the Bolsonaro government. On Monday, the 15th, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), lifted the confidentiality of the audio.

In addition to Bolsonaro and Ramagem, the conversation included the then head of the GSI, Augusto Heleno, and lawyers Luciana Pires and Juliana Bierrenbach. During the meeting, they discussed the Furna da Onça operation, which implicated Flávio Bolsonaro and other politicians suspected of having demanded that parliamentary employees return part of their salaries. At the time, Ramagem was the general director of Abin.

The lawyers complained about the Federal Revenue Service’s procedures in investigating the case and asked for help from government agencies to obtain evidence against the auditors involved in the investigation. They were also accused of irregularities in the internal investigation into the case. One of the lawyers suggested that the Institutional Security Office (GSI) should get involved in the case. Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, advocates seeking out the head of the IRS, José Tostes Neto, who was then head of the IRS.

“Nobody is asking for a favor here. [inaudível] it is necessary to talk to the head of the IRS, Tostes (José Barroso Tostes Neto)”, said Bolsonaro.

In light of the audio released by the STF, Ramagem argued that Bolsonaro “has always stated that he does not want any tricks, much less influence peddling.”

“The lawyers had requested that an investigation be initiated through the GSI. At that time, I expressed my opposition at every opportunity during the meeting. I said that the intelligence services cannot handle bank and tax secrecy data,” he alleged.