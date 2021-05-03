Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman coach Ayman al-Ramadi called on the Professional League to postpone the “Orange” match against Fujairah, in the last round of the Arab Gulf League, until after the match between Fujairah and Al-Wehda, which was postponed until May 25, and said in the press conference, after the team’s match against Al-Jazeera, which ended With a 3-3 draw in “Round 24”: the claim to postpone the last round with Fujairah from the principle of equal opportunities, because it will determine the team that continues in the league, or the team that is relegated to the first division, and it is not logical for Fujairah to play a match, after a position has been determined. The two teams are in the league.

He added: Fujairah is supposed to play with Khor Fakkan, then play with Al-Wahda in the postponed match, and I assure that all teams play with integrity and honor, but with the principle of equal opportunity it is imperative that the league postpone our match with Fujairah, even after the cup, and we hope that the league will respond to the request.

For his part, Kaiser, the Al Jazira coach, confirmed that the start was great for the team, but the defensive performance was not good, and in the second half we were not at our best levels, and everyone is in a state of frustration, and we do not have time to blame ourselves, and we have to fight what comes next.