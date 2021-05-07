Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman coach Ayman Al-Ramadi confirmed, after his team’s match against Sharjah in the 25th round of the Arab Gulf League, which he lost by three without a response, that his team did not perform the required level and that all the players appeared at a level far from expected at this time, which was the reason for the line divergence and poor performance Extremely.

Al-Ramadi said: We need to review ourselves again, as there is nothing left but a league match against Fujairah in the 26th and final round, which is like the match of the season, equal to what we played in matches, and everyone is required to change the image we showed in the face of Sharjah.

Sharjah coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari congratulated the players for their efforts and winning the match, and said: I thank them for the effort they made and I wish the Ajman team success in the next stage.