Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ayman Al-Ramadi, the coach of the Ajman team, said: “Facing Al Dhafra in the fourteenth round of the Arab Gulf League is of great importance to our team, and preparations are of such importance and need full focus. .

He added, “The victory over Fujairah in the last round was positive and raised the morale of the players, but this is not enough. We closed the winning page. The most important thing is to think about facing Faris Al Dhafra, and the most important thing is to continue winning matches.”

He pointed out that Ajman was scheduled to play a friendly match with the Ukrainian team, Dynamo Kiev, and the match was canceled for fear of injuring the players, especially as we lived in difficult conditions due to the large number of injuries and the friendly confrontation was important for new players for harmony, but we preferred to continue training.

He explained that the Al Dhafra team is distinguished and its difficult confrontation needs focus, and the positive and negative accounts are relative to the stoppage of the league, although the stoppage was good for a number of our players, especially those who played a large number of matches, and it had a negative side in that the team needed to continue matches after winning And the exploitation of the moral drive to achieve other victories.