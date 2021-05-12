Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman coach Ayman Al-Ramadi expressed his happiness at the survival of “Orange” in the Arabian Gulf League, and said: One of the most difficult seasons that I have experienced in my history in the UAE League, because the team faced abnormal conditions, and 48 hours before the match, 4 players were injured in training, and they are From the starting line-up, including Ali Al Hosani, the main goalkeeper, who participated in 25 matches during the season, Hussein Abdel Rahman, Aboubacar Traouli and Louise Antonio, entered the match in the absence of two foreigners.

He added: The confrontation came very difficult, and I prostrate thanks to God for his success in the match, because Ajman was subjected to a great injustice, whether in refusing to postpone our match with Fujairah, until after his match against Al-Wahda, and there was more than one opportunity in front of him, and it was necessary to win, and some wronged us and nominated us. Early to land, regardless of the presence of other teams in the same danger circle, and even when we were advancing in the ranking table over “wolves”, the same people insisted on our landing!

Ramadi thanked Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the club president, who was keen to meet the players before the match, and the board of directors, headed by Khalifa Al Jarman, and Abdullah Al Dhaheri, the team supervisor, the Secretary General of the Club and all the players for what they presented in all these circumstances, as well as the administrators, and it was Hard days for everyone, and I did not sleep because of the injuries that appeared in the team, and I hope that Fujairah will return quickly to the Arab Gulf League.

Tunisian Nassif Al-Bayawi, Fujairah coach, expressed his sadness for the team’s relegation to the first class, and said: I apologize to everyone for relegation, for we played to win the match, and to ensure our survival without waiting for the postponed round in front of Al-Wahda, and we created many opportunities and the post responded to more than one ball, but mistakes Defense that affected the team throughout the season, not this match, Ajman scored from two defensive mistakes, which are unexpected mistakes, and we witnessed two fatal errors in the match, and the team was affected by that, and I hope for a quick return of the team to the professional league.