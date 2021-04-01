Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman coach Ayman Al-Ramadi said before the Khorfakkan match tomorrow, Saturday, within the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League, that “Orange” is going through very difficult conditions, and there are 4 important matches left in front of it, and the team needs to overcome this stage with work.

He added that the suspension period has dealt with many matters, which we hope will show its result in the upcoming matches, pointing to the participation of the Dutchman, Elias Belhasani, who is one of the players with good skills, and his only problem is that he has not played games for a while, and we hope that his first appearance will be good.