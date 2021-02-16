Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman coach Ayman Al-Ramadi said during the press conference before his team’s confrontation against Al-Nasr in the seventeenth round of the Arab Gulf League: The confrontation of the Brigadier is very important for our team and we have to deal with the opponent with caution because it is one of the teams that were supposed to compete for the league shield, in contrast our team is good and includes A number of distinctive elements, apart from what happened in the last match against Hatta, which the team lost by three, and the most important thing is to present a good match.

He added: Ajman does not suffer from absences and matters are stable, and of course the matches in which teams compete for survival are always very influential, but what matters to us is that we reach a certain number of points regardless of the teams from which we will obtain these points, and hopes are high and exceed these Stage This comes together and strong performance in the stage.

“Matching Al-Nasr is very important, like all matches, and our goal is always to reap the three points and achieve a positive result in front of a large team, and everyone is ready for a confrontation, whether the players or the technical and administrative staff,” said Ajman player Mohamed Al Shehhi.