Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman coach Ayman Al-Ramadi confirmed, during the press conference, before the confrontation of Al-Ain on the day after tomorrow (Sunday) in the “22nd round” of the Arab Gulf League, that the confrontation is very important for “Al-Orange”, especially with entering the last meters of the league, and we need intense focus from all Players, and the most important thing is for their physical fitness to be high, especially since the team played “heavy” matches in the past rounds against Al-Wehda, Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Wasl, and the players made a great effort within 10 days, and the succession of matches also causes stress.

He added: The confrontation of Al Ain in the first round and the cup is different from the second round meeting and the data as well, and we do not depend on our previous results with “Violet”, indicating that individual mistakes are present, and we hope to avoid them in recent matches, but they increased in the Al Wasl match due to players’ fatigue, Thus, the training program should be reconsidered.

He pointed out that the Algerian defender Elias Hassani joined the training recently, and he is a good player, and we hope that he will be an addition to the team at this time, stressing that the position of “orange” is difficult in the last few meters, and there are 3 teams that fight, and one team survives, and the most important thing is that we are up to the responsibility. Ajman remains in the professional league.

Ajman player Hassan Abdul Rahman said: The Al Ain match will not be easy, because of the position of our team in the league, and we have nothing but focus, in order to collect points, whether by winning or drawing, and we need to serve ourselves, and we hope to come out with a positive result.