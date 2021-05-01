Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ayman Al-Ramadi, the coach of the Ajman team, confirmed that “Al-Orange” plays very important and difficult matches during the last few meters. Because every team has a goal from the match, whether they are looking for the top or bottom or improving positions.

He said: All matches are difficult and need intense focus, and I hope that our team will have a high degree of focus, and we realize that we are facing the leaders of Al-Jazira team, but we are waiting for our players to show courage in playing, and we have confidence in the team in presenting a very distinguished match; Because all players are aware of our position in the table.

He added: The last period during the suspension was in two phases, the first we played a friendly match against Al Wasl, and the second was distinct, and the team started to perform well, and the most important thing is that the team has benefited from it, and there are no absences, except for Muhammad Ismail, who was injured in the friendly match, and we hope. Al-Ramadi indicated that the team’s remaining matches are very difficult.

He said: We need the weight of the players on the field, through the confident and strong performance of the players and the team has gone through very difficult conditions this season, including injuries, suspensions and multiple circumstances, but most of the matches our team was a strong team against the adults, and if the match was difficult it would be for both parties and not one party.

On the postponement of the Al Wahda and Fujairah match to May 15, he said: I seek excuse for the Professional League in the decision to postpone Since Al-Wahda is returning from India, and it is difficult to play the match, but I would have hoped that there would be a complete postponement of the round with the principle of equal opportunity, especially since Ajman and Fujairah are competing to stay and the match between them in the last round would have determined the position of each team, but all options have gaps, as well as The League has a commitment to the final of the President’s Cup, and this is an exceptional circumstance, and we have to deal with the matter on the ground.

He added: We need 7 points from 3 matches to ensure survival, but the team may win 3 points, and remain in the league or 4 points, but it will be in the feet of others and any positive result against Al-Jazira will be beneficial to the team, but a draw with Al-Jazira and Sharjah is not enough for survival. Especially since the competitor to stay in Fujairah will have a postponed match, and we have no choice but to play with Al Jazeera, and we wait for the result to serve ourselves in the absence of Fujairah from this round, and we will deal with each match separately, and our motto is to win every match.