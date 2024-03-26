The Sharjah startup, affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, launched the “Ramadaniyaat Quarter of a Century” campaign, which is held in its eight centers spread across the Emirate of Sharjah in conjunction with the spring break during the holy month of Ramadan and continues until next April 7 and includes more than 90 programs and activities targeting young people in the category. Age range from 13 to 18 years, in addition to a group of specific initiatives targeting the local community in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This event, in its third year, reflects the mission of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, which is embodied in discovering, developing and investing the energies of generations in an Emirati environment that stimulates creativity and innovation in order to achieve its vision of “a community partner in building conscious and influential generations.” Sharjah Youth aims, through the quarter-century Ramadans, to make the best use of its members’ time. Instilling many values ​​in them and stimulating their creative energies.

Sharjah Youth provides ideal opportunities for its members to benefit from participating in the Ramadan quarter of a century, as it offers a diverse package of activities that enhance skills and deepen knowledge, combining specialized programs and competitive sports tournaments, in addition to community initiatives that enhance solidarity and social cohesion in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Through the use of modern technologies, Sharjah Youth seeks to provide an enjoyable educational experience that enables participants to learn and enjoy activities in an interactive atmosphere. Training on robot technology and its applications is considered an essential part of these efforts within an integrated work system, where young people have the opportunity to acquire programming and engineering design skills and explore the world of artificial intelligence. And automatic control, in addition to the challenge of electronic games.

For those who love challenge and competition, Sharjah Youth organizes a number of sports tournaments that bring together young people in an atmosphere full of enthusiasm and sportsmanship to prove their skills and abilities in various sports that include futsal, swimming, water polo, table tennis, volleyball and judo.

The “Ramadaniyaat A Quarter Century” programs, implemented through the eight Sharjah Youth Centers across the emirate, include a wide range of cultural programs that enhance in-depth understanding and motivate young people to read, such as the Book Club programme, in addition to exciting artistic workshops such as the art of pattern formation, resin art, and terrazzo art, which gain young people Creative skills in dealing with colors and different artistic tools.

The quarter-century Ramadan campaign adds a new dimension to events this year through the unique initiatives it includes: the “Tamazuj” initiative, guided by the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, to go to the Ramadan tents and have breakfast with different communities to enhance solidarity among members of society, in addition to the “Neighbor Before Home” initiative. “which sheds light on the originality of Emirati society and instils the importance of preserving its customs and traditions in the hearts of young people.

The campaign also includes the “Khattar Al-Dar” initiative, which provides the opportunity for young women to meet senior citizens and exchange conversations with them to enhance communication between generations and provide its members with the necessary experience to contribute to the comprehensive development process witnessed by the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the “Ramadan Bag” initiative.