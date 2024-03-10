It will take some getting used to for the faithful, but the largest mosque in The Hague is banning all plastic water bottles this Ramadan. Normally, a thousand bottles of water are distributed to fasting visitors every day during the fasting month. But for sustainability reasons, Muslims now have to make do with one bottle, which they have to refill themselves.
Ilah Rubio
Latest update:
10:29
