Feeling lazy and lethargic is common among fasting people, and Ramadan this year marks the season of study and exams, which afflicts many people with tension and anxiety for fear that fasting will affect their performance in studying or exams.

However, nutritionists define a group of foods that reduce stress and enhance memory and academic achievement throughout fasting hours.

Nutrition expert Dr. Linda Gad Al-Haq, in statements according to “Sky News Arabia”, outlines a number of general principles that help reduce stress, and achieve the greatest degree of academic achievement during the holy month, while avoiding the habits that cause lethargy and laziness .. and explain the importance of eating foods It contains vitamins and minerals to maintain focus during the day in Ramadan, with more water and less carbohydrates.

When asked about the main sources of these vitamins, Dr. Linda explained that vitamin A can be obtained from meals that include spinach, fish, milk, eggs .. And vitamin B6 can be obtained especially in the suhoor meal through a plate of beans and is also available in poultry and fish .. As for vitamin B12. It is very important to get rid of stress and is found in fish, especially salmon, liver and beef. As for vitamin C, it is found in sweet red peppers and kiwi in addition to citrus fruits, while dairy products and vegetables are the most important sources of calcium.

Jad Al-Haq warns that what you eat during the pre-dawn meal will affect your whole day, so you should be careful and stay away from foods that cause feelings of lethargy and tension, including ready meals full of saturated fats that negatively affect concentration.

She also mentioned the necessity to limit the sahoor of fried foods, as well as sweets, while also avoiding processed meats that cause many diseases other than their psychological impact.

The nutrition expert continues by emphasizing the need to eat nuts and vegetables, especially lettuce and spinach, because they contain folic acid, which enhances memory health and works to strengthen cognitive functions, protects against depression and reduces stress, especially during the study period and the examinations accompanying the holy month of this year.

She also recommends preserving the salad dish for breakfast, and bananas between breakfast and the pre-dawn meal, because they contain iron, which is also important to stimulate focus and enhance the ability to remember information. For focus and mind health.

To resist hunger and feel full for the greatest period during the hours of fasting, it is preferable to eat fava beans, cheese and boiled eggs with a cup of curd or yogurt during the fasting hours.

To reduce the feeling of thirst, the nutritionist recommends increasing the intake of fresh juices and water at a rate of 12 cups of water between breakfast and the pre-dawn meal, while reducing the nutritional water because it increases the feeling of thirst, as well as limiting coffee and tea because too much of them causes anxiety and depression.

Linda concludes her speech by stressing the importance of exercising and healthy exercises, especially one hour before breakfast, to reduce stress, improve mood and focus .. Among the warm drinks she recommends anise and ginger for their usefulness in calming nerves and reducing tension.