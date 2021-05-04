A member of the Council of Senior Scholars in Saudi Arabia and an advisor to the royal court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Al-Manea, confirmed that the month of Ramadan this year will be complete and will last 30 days.

And he said it is known that Ramadan this year 1442 AH has been proven to be legally entered on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 AD, and the number of days is 30 days, because the birth of the month of Shawwal is on the evening of Tuesday, corresponding to the 29th of Ramadan 1442 AH at 21:59, and the sun on Tuesday It sets after sunset at 18:51, and the moon sets before that, and precisely at 18:38, and between sunset 13 minutes before the sun.

He added: “Wednesday night (May 12) is the night of the last day of Ramadan, and Wednesday is the day that completes 30 days of Ramadan, so Thursday, May 13, 2021 AD is the first day of the month of Shawwal, which is Eid al-Fitr.”

Regarding the court’s statement on the vision of the crescent on the 29th of Ramadan, Al-Manea said: “The issuance of a statement by the Supreme Court to investigate the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal on Tuesday evening, corresponding to the 29th of Ramadan 1442 AH, an excuse for those who did not believe in the astronomical calculation, otherwise he will not see the crescent for two things: One of them is that the crescent is on this night It is west 13 minutes before sunset. The second is that the birth of the month of Shawwal was after the sunset of the moon and then sunset after it on the evening of Tuesday 29 Ramadan 1442, as the birth of the crescent will occur at 21:59 of the evening of that night.