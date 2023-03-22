To commemorate the moment when the prophet Muhammad received the first of the revelations that make up the Koran, the sacred text of Islam Muslims celebrate the Ramadan, which this year is scheduled to begin at sunset on March 22 and end on April 21.

(You can read: Earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan: images and videos of the earthquake today)

According CNN, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim year and its beginning is determined by the sighting of the new moon. But the exact date of its start often depends on the clerics of each country.

For most Westerners, Ramadan is a distant, unknown subject, of which they have few references. On the occasion of the beginning of a new month of this commemoration we tell you what it consists of.

Ramadan is essentially a holy month of fasting. During these 30 days, Muslims cannot eat or drink during daylight hours. In addition, they must refrain from all food or drink, including water, and from having sexual intercourse from dawn to dusk.

So what time can you eat this month? Believers in Islam may eat before sunrise and break the fast immediately after sunset. “Traditionally, the fast is broken by eating dates and drinking water,” says that medium.

The end of Ramadan, called Eid al-Fitr, which we remember this year will be on April 21, is a holiday. During that day, Muslims gather in large open spaces or in mosques for special prayers, called Salat al-Eid.

(Also read: Half a million participated on Saturday in the largest protest in the history of Israel)

After that moment of introspection and prayers, it is customary to eat a small breakfast, which is the first daytime meal in a month.

Gifts are also exchanged and alms given on Eid al-Fitr. On that day, some followers of Islam wear new clothes, which symbolize spiritual renewal.

Also read:

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL