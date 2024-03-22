Every night during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the man walked down the street of Rawoand Altatar beating his drum to wake the worshipers for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal. His path was illuminated by Ramadan lamps and twinkling decorations.

But this Ramadan, the man, called musahharati in Arabic, is absent. The street is lined with buildings destroyed or damaged by Israeli bombing.

“You don't notice anything about Ramadan,” said Altatar, a photographer who worked at a private school before the war. “We miss our family and our gatherings, the food, even the simplest things like sweet juices, decorations and Ramadan lamps, which filled the streets.”

Israel's war in Gaza has transformed Ramadan, which began on March 10, from a period full of color and bustling gatherings to one seen against a backdrop of gray rubble and dark, empty streets.

Without a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the armed group that controls Gaza, a period of religious devotion, dawn-to-dusk fasting and charity is now a daily struggle for survival. For many Gazans, attempts to bring some joy to the enclave face a mountain of hopelessness.

Gaza health authorities say more than 30,000 Palestinians have died in Israeli bombings. The war, now in its sixth month, began after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 240 captive, Israeli officials say.

Families, who once gathered for large feasts to mark the end of the day's fast, have been separated and scattered as most of Gaza's 2.2 million residents have fled their homes. Many now live in overcrowded camps.

Many mosques where Ramadan night prayers were held have been bombed and reduced to rubble. Israel has accused Hamas of operating out of some of Gaza's mosques, a charge Hamas denies.

This year's Ramadan also comes as Gaza moves closer to famine, UN officials say. At least 27 Palestinian children have died from malnutrition, dehydration and lack of baby formula, Gaza health officials said.

“We have practically been fasting for months,” Altatar said. “Before Ramadan, we ate twice a day if we could find enough food. Otherwise, we would eat only once a day, at sunset.”

Almost no aid reaches northern Gaza, where Altatar lives with his parents. UN agencies have largely stopped sending aid to the north, citing Israeli restrictions and security fears.

During the month of Ramadan, many Muslims perform additional night prayers called taraweeh.

“In the north, people rarely gather to pray taraweeh in an open area because they fear being hit by an airstrike,” Altatar said. “Of course, there are almost no mosques left.”

A Ramadan lantern, called a fanous and once ubiquitous in the streets and homes of Gaza, is a luxury few can now afford. “We can't cheer up our little ones with the simplest things,” said Nisreen Abu Tooq, 28, a mother of five.

Despite the war, some Gazans have tried to imbue the holy month with festivity.

“In northern Gaza, hunger and fear have taken over us,” Maher Habboush, a bodybuilder from Gaza, said in a video on his Instagram account. The video showed dozens of children and adults cleaning streets and painting walls pink, blue and yellow. “But we will receive the blessed month with happiness and optimism, because Ramadan is a blessing.”