Before the start, the idea was: I mean after us on the second day of Ramadan and the monument seems to be in full swing, and this time a message as if from Emirates Post stating that a shipment has not been paid by customs, and you have to pay 25 dirhams to be delivered to you on the same day, and due to health precautions, the payment is made via The credit card, if you pay, what is on your card will be liquidated. It is strange that the parties that are swindled with their logo and sign, do not warn people, unless people contact them!

They experienced the time and said: Do not lie to those who trust you, and do not trust those who lie to you.

– The people who are most careful not to disturb and intimidate birds are the hunter who kills them.

The biggest trick most people fall into is when one of them admires a girl’s face and marries her all.

They were mentioned in the Qur’an: “Dhu al-Qarnayn”, and it was mentioned in the Qur’an that he is a just king. He wears a helmet with two horns in the form of warriors. It was mentioned in the Bible in the book of “Daniel” in the name of “Lucranaim”, meaning the owner of the two horns. Historians differed, whether it is Alexander the Great, or Cyrus the Great, a material king and Persia, or one of the followers of donkeys, because their names are “He who weighs”, And “Dhu Nawas”, “Dhul Shimdan”, “Dhul Rayyash” or the Pharaonic king “Akhenaten” or one of the Malawian kings in Sumatra?

Knowledge Locker: There are 13 graded orders for the friend’s name The soil: your equal in age, the colleague: the friend of work and the profession, the companion: your participant in your council, the sublime, your conversation in the darkness, the nadeem: your sitting, the hours of drinking, the companion: your attendant at all times, the companion: the traveling companion, the friend: of your truthfulness, and your companion Bod, vinegar and Hebron: the sincere friend whose love permeates the soul, the amenable: the entryway to happiness for your domesticated kiss, the survivor: the one whom you seek with your secrets, the serf: the chosen one whom you choose without others, and the companion: the constant friend and attendant in the solution and travel.

Mughniyeh’s poems: the poem “I love you, my eyes, my songs” by the poet Ali Bin Rahma Al Shamsi, composed and sung by the artist Mehad Hamad:

I love you, my eyes see my songs, and I love the earth to walk on it

I love you even more than my life and mark the soul for you and buy it

The day I remember you in my prayer ritual, thought enters me and I doubt it

And on the day I remember you in the fleet of my fighters, I will leave my meal if I desire it

With me, your memory has a taste, and my looks heal the heart and soul

It heals my hidden wounds, so my doctor cannot take care of her

If Yazin knows my duties, the paths of truth will be taken and given

Do not solve some of my problems and I am the ruler and my claim

He has the right to witnesses and my affirmation, but her witnesses are from her and her

Were it not for fear, and averting my consequences, and frightening people, my pilgrimage would increase

Print it with Asouf Al-Sharati and let her watery cover it

Let me be in kainatai and people say this is its claimant

Marhaba Al-Sa`a: Al-Sayeh and its collection are Siouh, one of the areas that abound in the land of the Emirates, which are flat surface areas in which rainwater flows and flows in its flow, so it was called Al-Sih, most of its ground is gravel, such as “Saih Al-Layyan” and “Saih Al-Raqiba” in Abu Dhabi, and “ Saih al-Hadh, Saih Ghariba, and Saih al-Salama in al-Ain, and al-Salama are from the trees of the thorny environment.