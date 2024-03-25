Before starting, the idea was:

– I do not know what is the similarity and closeness between esotericism as a philosophical school and its followers among the Assassins, and the esoteric area in Cairo, which was famous in the past for the hashish trade. The question was answered to me, while I am following the series “The Assassins”, and although it is a good series and is difficult to produce, and it has artists and fine acting, It is an interesting portrayal, but its flaw is that it speaks in the Egyptian dialect, and the events and characters in the eleventh century, and in regions far from Egypt, so they stripped this historical series of an aesthetic and realistic quality in it, so you cannot hear “Al-Hasan ibn al-Sabah, Nizam al-Mulk, and Omar Khayyam” speaking. In the Egyptian dialect, as if they were in a neighborhood in Cairo; Therefore, many viewers turned away from it, and it did not receive the TV stations that received it as it deserved. Personally, I could not watch it. Because the ear loves before the eye sometimes!

They told the time and said:

– There is something in the limbs that I do not know, but the people of passion call it grief.

The worst of the princes are the furthest away from the scholars, and the worst of the scholars are the closest to the princes.

– When the stone escapes from a person's hand, it becomes the property of Satan.

Wonders and marvels:

– Italian player “Paolo Rossi” Italy released him and took him out of prison to play with its national team in the World Cup, and stipulated that he win the World Cup in order to be released permanently. He achieved victory and became the top scorer in the World Cup in 1982.

Knowledge treasury:

– The first person to decipher the hieroglyphics of the ancient Egyptian language was Abu Bakr ibn Ahmad ibn Wahshiyya, who died in 930 AD. He was a chemist, astronomer, and linguist from Iraq in the third century AH. One of his most famous books is “The Longing of the One Who Desires to Know the Symbols of the Pens,” in which he decodes the symbols of the ancient Egyptian language. Symbols of ancient languages, including hieroglyphs, not the French “Champollion.” When he discovered the Rosetta Stone, during the French campaign against Egypt in 1822, “Ibn Wahshiyya” discovered that the hieroglyphs were phonetic symbols, and the Austrian orientalist “Joseph Hammer” edited his book, and its English translation appeared in London in 1806. Many orientalists pointed out the importance of the book “Ibn Wahshiyya” and that Champollion was influenced by it and learned from it.

Our symbol is our identity:

– The trait, is what is known and beautiful. We say: The trait asks you for this request, and so-and-so has little character, and there is no hope from him, and its opposite is a shepherd of shame and shame, and we say: He wanted the matter to happen to you, asking for help, and he came to you, asking for protection from you, and protect me, help me, and your intruder or inside. In God and then in you, accept me as an intruder who has no ties with you, and we say: I will never forget your affection or your benevolence, the lifeblood. The poet says:

Take it easy before it's easier. The email code replaces Ihsan

I do not care about you the wealth of Qarun or the sovereignty of the coast of Oman

Things about us and from us:

– “He who does not have a home, every day has a home,” is a proverb used for people who are unstable, and the home means the house and the homeland. We say: He who has lost his home and my family, and in the proverb we say: “Whoever is free from his home, his value is diminished,” and there is Another example: “Do not become spoiled in a house other than yours, neither for you nor for your children.” We also say: “The neighbor comes before the house,” and “You must pay the neighbor even if it is a neighbor,” and it also comes: You must pay the rent even if it is high.

Publication history:

– How much Aqeedah made me upset and how much Sayyah read to me

Erase is what I want, but erasing is of no use to me

***

– He has a destiny in the hidden secrets, and his sight is equal to seven holidays

I have a back that spreads the covers and walks like a cat with its feet

**

– Azluf is Azluf for Sahari, all the clouds have covered you

The buttocks are the artful Ardoof and the trowel is from the Enobek treasury

Protect yourself from the envious and those who find fault with you

