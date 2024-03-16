Before starting, the idea was:

The outcome of Ramadan this year in drama seems to be abundant, and during the days that have passed I have been sifting the wheat from the bad, until what is useful and good is revealed to us, so we follow it, and what is bad, so we save our time, maintain our focus, and do not distract our minds, but I can tell by quick follow-up. So far, there is no series worth raising my hat to!

They told the time and said:

– There is no friend for a bored person, there is no loyalty for a liar, there is no comfort for the envious, there is no chivalry for a stingy person, and there is no comfort for a bad-mannered person.

Two things define your personality: your patience when you have nothing, and your behavior when you have everything.

Succeed for yourself first, and then for your loyalty to those who wish for your failure.

Wonders and marvels:

– Many things in our lives were discovered by chance, such as the stethoscope invented by the French doctor Rene Laennec when a patient refused to let him put his ear to her chest to examine her, so he decided to roll up a paper sheet to hear her heartbeat. After that, he designed the stethoscope on a hollow wooden cylinder. In 1816 in Paris, then his fellow engineer Ernest Mercader came and registered his patent for a set of earphones in 1891.

Knowledge treasury:

One of the strange things in the language, and we use it a lot but do not pay attention to it, is when we say, “I wish you or my wishes for you a happy year or a good night,” and what is correct in that is “I hope for you” or “I hope that…” because wishing is always for something that cannot be realized, and it is the opposite of hope, which is a request. For something that is perceived, and for the rapid beating of the heart, there are two words, jif and raheef al-qalb. Al-wajif is the rapid beating of the heart out of joy, while rajeef is the beating of the heart out of fear.

Our symbol is our identity:

– There are many words that came to us through travel and contact with peoples, or they came with their foreign names because they were imported, especially things related to clothing, food, and drink, including the word “sabous,” which is bran from wheat, barley, or other things, and it is food for animals and livestock. Its origin is Persian. But it became commonplace in proverbs until it became in proverbs, “He who makes himself a liar is played by the mother-in-law,” and in another proverb, “The maid dies while her eyes are in the nemesis.”

Things about us and from us:

– We say about appearance in our proverbs: “But the name is common, otherwise the stomach is hungry,” and in another proverb, “The food is bad, and the meanings are weak,” and in another proverb, “He said: Do you have something to eat?” he said no! He said: Do you have to pay a fine? He said: Hey! One of our popular beliefs is “turning the sandal or shoelace over.” Some people are pessimistic about it and adjust it directly, and some believe that they are on a journey, and when they want something to be completed peacefully, without the intervention of the jinn or magic, they turn the sandals or wear the dress inside out.

Publication history:

– The “jeep” has a habit of crossing plains and sand

If the gentlemen return it to me, don't waste the money

I have a bias for him when he made it, it was not high

How many farms were saved on the Arab Day?

He continued to pay the price of Arada, and they paid him a riyal

***

Oh hello, a million cardamoms without measure, as many as the dust and as many aloes grow

It is expensive that we do not want to change, and therefore we do not choose expensive and intended

***

– I saw Adab Nayef, the one who attacked Safouq

They practice with the Khatayef Gharbi and Mar Shorouk

Rushing to live Shura Al-Bakr differences