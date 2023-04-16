Before starting, the idea was gone: the old adjective, which you would find like “close to Bedouin,” and the one you would find in “Castle of the Devil,” and the one who would say to you: “a little stick,” and the one who would say to you: “go to this clean water,” and the one who would say to you: “just like the oil hookah.” Or “after the salami shop”, which makes you sip while you are spinning, and at the time one used to tell you that one is a basin of 17, area 3, area 9, and you are spinning until your head is soaked.

They told the time and said:

A beautiful building does not have to be a temple.

Wars are the times when the poor are not assured of their integrity, the rich about their wealth, and the innocent about their life.

We often linger when we have nothing to say.

– When a person is rich, he is always worth his price.

Proverbs and sayings: Dates and dates, despite their importance to the Arabs in the Arabian Peninsula, they did not receive much mention in the Qur’an. The light veil, but they were mentioned in the hadiths of the Prophet a lot, and there are stories related to them in the Prophet’s biography, details of their affairs, their types, and what benefits are made of them for people, and what was between permission and prohibition.

The treasury of knowledge: Adam, peace be upon him, lived a thousand years, and it was said nine hundred and fifty years, and Eve died a year later. Their grave was said to be in India, and it was said to be in Jabal “Abi Qabis” in Mecca. It was also said that Noah, peace be upon him, carried them during the flood in a coffin, and buried them in a house Holy, as for Noah, peace be upon him, who is the ninth or tenth grandson of Adam, he died in the year two thousand nine hundred and fifty BC, and they differed about the location of his grave. Hebron”, in the “Machiavellian” cave, and in it are the tombs of his wife Sarah, his son Isaac and his wife, and Jacob and his wife. As for the tomb of our master Joseph or his shrine in Nablus, it is located at the eastern entrance next to the archaeological “Tal Balata”, some accounts confirm that his death and his grave are in Egypt, As for the Torah narration, it says that Moses moved the body of Joseph based on his will to Palestine, except that Moses came two hundred years after the death of Joseph, and the Torah was written six hundred years after the death of Moses.

Khair Jalees: The book “The Impact of Blacks in Islamic Civilization” by the researcher and writer “Rashid Khayoun” talks about blacks who left an impact during the march of Arab and Islamic civilization in various fields. In the first chapter, he talked about slavery and the conditions of slaves before Islam, and about slavery and manumission in Islam, and about The revolutions of the blacks, and in the second chapter it talks about the prominent blacks and their biographies in the prophetic, Rashidi, Umayyad and Abbasid eras. For this number of black influencers in the Arab-Islamic civilization.

Release archives:

Diamonds and its twigs Mawariji Oud Banana And from the sheer of paradise It has cheeks like a marijuana that shines with light and smells of dishonor

*****

If you want to be afraid of a person who is the shepherd of the well-knit dress

He puts you in the midst of heaven, or you are orphaned, and you are shaken

*****

How much of the favor we have together, and the last of the favor makes him forget it

How many stallions we planted and watered, and the last time you will see it

Aesthetics of Ramsatna: We say: So-and-so is ungrateful, that is, he is ungrateful, stubborn, and unchained, and he is the opposite of what we say: So-and-so takes and gives, or so-and-so is obedient. A scoundrel, heavy-blooded, is not welcome due to his bad nature and meanness, and she is eloquent, because the foolish scoundrel is the abject, and we say: She aspired to privacy from the house of her ruler and walked to the house of her family, and she is eloquent, because the aspirant is a disobedient woman who left her husband’s house, and we say: a misdemeanor woman, not She is helpless and has no strength, that is, her wing is broken, and she is eloquent, because the winged one is the camel whose tricks slowed down, and whose wings grew weak from the heavy load, so he was unable to carry, and we say: Jamiha, out of pity for something or a person, we say: So-and-so was born wheat or tomorrow Jamiha, And it is eloquent, as the Arabs say: The camel groaned, raised its head from the water and refrained from drinking satiety and strolling, and the person raised his head and lowered his gaze out of humiliation, and the righteousness grafted and grafted, became soft, fine and fine.

