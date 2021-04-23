Before the start, the idea was: “Yeh .. ha.” They went to the Thursday friends, who came to Ramadan, saying “two series.” What remained except for the blessed Friday friends with those messages that encourage goodness and benevolence, herbal medicine, the cupping on Wednesday, and the reminder of fasting the white days, oh God Offer a blessing on them, and give them the best reward. As for the friends of “Hello Thursday”, they brush their teeth, waiting for the last ten days!

They experienced the time and said: – Whoever curses people with what is in it, reminds them of what is equal.

Happy homes have no sound.

Do not let anyone know the secret of your tear, because he will know how to cry you.

When it comes to money, all people have one debt.

They were mentioned in the Qur’an: from the foods and drinks that were mentioned in the Qur’an; Meat, poultry, pork, pork, fruits of the earth, and beverages; Water «and made from water every living thing», milk «Nsagakm than in Btonh among Vrt and blood of our pure», honey «and rivers of honey refinery», wine «and rivers of wine delicious drinkers», Ginger «and watered the glass was a mood Zenjbala» Camphor “they drink from a cup whose mood is camphor,” musk “ends with musk”, sugar “vinegar” and olive oil. The word “food” is mentioned 48 times in the Qur’an, and the word “eat” 72 times, while the word “drink” is mentioned 37 times, and water 50 times .

Treasury of Knowledge: “Talmud” is a Hebrew word meaning “study” or teachings. Its beginning is oral narratives that were transmitted by the Jews as archives of the chests. 150 years after the birth of Christ, the Rabbi “acquiesced” recorded them for fear of being lost, exiled, or lost again in a book he called “the Mishna.” Then the rabbis of Babylon and Palestine added to it, and in the year 216 AD, Rababi “Judah” compiled all the additions, then rabbis came and put the commentaries and interpretations of “Mishna” called “Jamara”. Now the Talmud is made up of “Mishna and Gemara”, and it is located in 17 parts, and it contains Many strange and strange things about the Jews as a chosen people, and what is related to Christ and Christianity, and the ways the Jews interact with non-Jews, consisting of 6 sidarim or paths or investigations, which are: Sidr Zaraim (The Seed), Sidr Mu`id (The Seasons), Sidr Nashem (Women), Sidr Naziqin (Punishments), Sidr Qadashim (Holy Places), Sidr Tahrout (Purity).

Mughniyeh’s poems: the poem “I delivered to you in love, delivery” by the poet “Ausha Al-Suwaidi”, composed and sung by the artist, “Jaber Jassim”;

I surrendered to you in love, a surrender of all, I reckon for my righteousness

Today from you I see a commitment, and if you obey, I will give you my satisfaction

Because the obstinacy and obscenity in love, sir is permissible

I wish you always Ahhim crazy Laila in the areas

You are on your palm, and my heart is hoping for my sake

You do not know and do not need education for some reasons

I am left in an orphan, and you are in the suburbs

You have to reap the benefits of fatigue and keep away from walking

O, my friend, I have the clues and what I have forbidden from my oaths

The net that you have net is long and the repulsion of you in the valley is erased

I am with your dreams without conceding in the registry if I was released

I look at my fortune in astrology, hoping that it may show me my success

Marhaba Al-Sa`a: Among the names of the places, we find the name Al-Ghait, which is a marsh or a low-lying area in which rainwater collects or groundwater exudes, and is cultivated with palms and fruit trees, such as “Gheit of Propaganda” and “Ghett al-Rukn” in Al Dhafra, and “Gheit Bel Ayyad” in Mushairef in Abu Dhabi, and Gheit collected poems, such as: “Ghut al-Rukn” in Al-Mushairf.