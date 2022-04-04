Sharjah (Union)

Colonel Ali Al-Ki Al-Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, announced the launch of a series of Ramadan dialogue sessions, which the Eastern Region will witness during the Holy Month under the slogan “Family stability … Security for society”, which aims primarily to reduce the rate of high cases. families in the eastern region, and spreading preventive awareness that contributes to supporting the stability of the family entity.

As part of its plans for this year, the Department envisaged implementing a community-oriented dialogue program targeting an important segment of society, represented in the category of parents, in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Department, the Social Support Center at the Sharjah Police General Command, and the UAE National Program for Drug Prevention “Siraj” of the Anti-Narcotics Council The Ministry of Interior, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Family Development Centers, and the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs at the level of the eastern region, Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al-Hisn, with the participation of a group of specialists in the security and family field.

The events include the organization of three dialogue sessions, highlighting the identification of joint responsibilities between the security apparatus and the authorities related to family affairs, specifically from fathers and mothers, with the aim of coming up with practical recommendations that can be used to reduce family issues.