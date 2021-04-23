Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The activities of the “Ramadan Nights 2021” exhibition, organized by the Sharjah Expo Center, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were launched in the Emirate of Sharjah within the activities of the 31st session of the “Sharjah Ramadan Festival”, in an exceptional atmosphere and attractive offers and discounts with discounts reaching 70%. .

The launch of the exhibition was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of the Expo Center Sharjah.

The exhibition, which is held on an area of ​​10 thousand square meters, succeeded in attracting 300 exhibitors from retailers, and more than 1000 brands, to cover their diverse products in all fields, ranging from fashion, sports tools, antiques, handicrafts, handicrafts and heritage, electrical appliances, restaurants and cafes. And traditional food, Eid gifts and children’s games, the exhibition also provides the opportunity for visitors to spend Ramadan evenings.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais affirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s keenness to support and develop the exhibition industry to enhance the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as one of the most important pioneering cities in this sector, based on the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in the necessity of making all efforts to promote this The sector, given its primary role in developing the economy, diversifying sources of income, increasing revenues, and stimulating economic movement, stressing the Chamber’s keenness to provide all forms of support to the various commercial, industrial and professional sectors, and to actively contribute to its prosperity at all levels.

Al-Owais pointed to the importance of the event in achieving the goals of the “Sharjah Ramadan Festival” organized by the Chamber in its 31st edition, which aims to enhance commercial activity and domestic tourism at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah, and to spread an atmosphere of joy and joy among the residents and visitors of the emirate throughout the days of the holy month and Eid.