Ramadan | Muslims in the capital region talk about children's fasting: “There shouldn't be any harm”

The representatives of the Muslim communities hope for less arguing about fasting and more open communication between schools and homes.

Junior tiredness in schools during fasting is a familiar phenomenon to representatives of the Muslim community in the capital region. They recognize that for some children, fasting for several hours can seem like a long time.

“Yes, it's a long day. Those who already have previous experience with fasting know better how to find a balance between school and fasting. It is more challenging for those who are fasting for the first time,” says the imam of the Tatars' Finnish Islamic congregation Ramil Belyaev.

Some schools in Helsinki Muslim families have been requested to leave the learning of fasting to the evening or the weekend so that the children can cope at school.

Less there is hope for fasting and more communication, it is clear from HS interviews, where Ramadan and children's fasting were discussed with three Muslim representatives.

“This is by no means a new thing. This same discussion has been going on for the last few years. I've even had calls from schools asking what we can do when the children's ability to absorb new things weakens and the children are tired,” says Belyaev.

Belyaev reminds that children are not forced to fast, but some children want to participate in the fast.

“Children often follow their parents' example and want to be part of the celebration and their own culture,” he reflects.

An example of this is the Imam of the Resalat Islamic Community Abbas Bahmanpourwho remembers that as a child he envied his older brother, who was already able to participate in the fast.

“I loved practicing fasting. I was jealous when my older brother was already allowed to fast and I still couldn't when my parents had forbidden it. I got to try fasting on weekends, for example,” he recalls.

Imam Abbas Bahmanpour of Resalat Islamic community.

Few a child of primary school age still fasts full time, states the chairman of the Finnish Muslim Forum Hunderra Assefan.

To generalize roughly, you might start learning to fast at the age of eight, says Assefan. Learning can mean, for example, that fasting is observed only part of the day or mostly on weekends.

Assefa reminds us that Muslim families are very diverse, in which case there are also differences in starting fasting.

Some of the youngest students, who spend the whole school day without eating or drinking, have caused particular concern in schools.

“The idea is that fasting should not harm a person. School-age children may start practicing fasting, for example, by not observing the fast between breakfast and lunch or omitting snacks between meals,” says Bahmanpour.

According to him, it is important that children learn to hydrate sufficiently and eat enough nutritious food during the so-called “food window”.

“For example, don't just eat some cereal, but eat enough food for a longer period of time. As we get older, we start eating whole meals when the fast gets longer. It requires the body to get used to it,” says Bahmanpour.

How could the understanding between home and school be improved?

Belyaev says that he has encouraged schools to talk openly with families and explain if fasting causes difficulties in learning, for example.

For example, it could be a good solution for him if the child practiced fasting on weekends or for part of the day, so that learning and concentrating at school would be easier.

However, Belyaev would avoid rhetoric that seeks to dictate to families how they should act.

“Perhaps this is more of a problem for those schools where there are fewer Muslim children and the matter is new,” he reflects.

However, the representatives of Muslim communities stress not only the school but also the home's responsibility in the matter of fasting.

“Even children is freedom of religion. Of course, what can be demanded is concentration on schoolwork, and that going to school should go smoothly, but the practice of religion should be free,” reminds Assefan.

Hunderra Assefan, the chairman of Muslimforum ry, reminds that children, like everyone else, have freedom of religion.

“Families have an obligation to take care of the children's well-being and that the children are able to study. For example, the family can send a message to the teacher that our Salma will be fasting in the coming month, and we have taken such measures to ensure that she can cope during the school days,” he describes.

According to Assefan, the school's duty is to notify the parent if fasting significantly affects school attendance. This is not the case with all students, and not all students fast during school, so Assefa hopes that communication does not create an overly generalizing image.

“There is no need to give different exemptions in schools. The school will continue as usual, but it will be great if the important days of people from different backgrounds are taken into account,” he emphasizes.

According to Assefa, the school can take Muslim children into consideration by offering, for example, a classroom where they can rest or take a nap during lunch.

Ramadan however, it is not just abstinence from food and liquid for Muslims.

Assefan hopes that both fasting and Islam would be talked about in a more diverse way.

“We talk a lot about the external forms of Islam, we talk about the use of the headscarf and when you can eat and when you can't during fasting. Very rarely are people asked, for example, how fasting is reflected in your spiritual life or what it means to you. Fasting can also be empowering,” he reminds.