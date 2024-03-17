Ramadan | Muslims gathered in the center of Helsinki to compete in reciting the Koran

The Finnish Koran competition gathered Muslims from different countries and Islamic orientations together to listen to the recitation of the Koran and celebrate Ramadan.

Manar al-Waisi steps onto the stage and picks up three slips from three black boxes, which the little boy takes to the head judge.

Chief Justice, Teacher of the Koran Zaid Ishmael chooses the beginning of a sentence from the tabs. The contestant must read the passage of the Koran from memory aloud while singing, i.e. reciting.

Arabic spoken in a singing voice fills the hall when 14-year-old al-Waisi begins the recitation.

In the middle of a sentence, the judge's bell rings, and the contestant stops speaking with a start. The judge tells the mistake made in the recitation and the competitor continues reciting from the place where the mistake occurred.

“Mashallah, mashallah”, thanks the judge at the end of the performance, that is, this is how God wanted it. The expression shows gratitude and appreciation for the performance.

Manar al-Waisi, a 14-year-old contestant, picks up the text of the Koran to be recited with a raffle ticket. On the left, Hunderra Assefa, who hosted the event.

Astoria– hall, the Finnish Koran competition was taking place on Saturday, where Muslims compete in reciting the Koran.

The background of the event, which will be organized for the second time, is the Suomen Islam congregation, which will be celebrating its centenary next year, the Young Muslim Forum NMF and the Young Muslim Association.

Three judges evaluate how well the competitor remembers the read passage, how well he follows the more than thirty rules of reading the Koran and how beautifully he reads the Koran.

Competition judges Hussein Aden, Zaid Esmail and Nadia Saeed Ahmed listen to the contestant's performance.

When al-Waisi descends from the stage, met by a tearful mother Wafaa al-Waisi.

The proud mother says that her daughter has diligently practiced reading the Koran and the Finnish language.

Before the performance, Manar al-Waisia ​​was very nervous, but now she feels relieved.

“I skipped one verse,” says al-Waisi. Otherwise, he is satisfied with his first performance in the Quran competition.

Al-Waisi says that Ramadan has been easier this year than last year, as the sun sets earlier.

“The best thing about Ramadan is gatherings like this, where you see friends and where everyone gathers together.”

Manar al-Waisi recites the Qur'an.

“Ramadan is the month of the Koran”, says the imam of the Suomen Islam congregation Ramil Beylaev.

That's why the competition fits well with the beginning of the fasting month that started on Sunday, March 10.

The Koran that has just been read is considered to be the most specific form of the Koran. The Arabic name of the Qur'an, Qurʼān, is based on the verb qara'a, “to read aloud”.

Imam Ramil Beylaev of the Finnish Islam congregation gave the opening speech of the event.

Beylaev is satisfied with the popularity of the Koran competition, which attracted more than 200 viewers.

Last year, the event was organized for the first time in the mosque of the Suomen Islam congregation together with NMF. This year we moved to larger premises in the Astoria hall.

“There was such good feedback from the event that many other mosques got excited about it and wanted to be part of the competition,” says Beyalev.

“The Koran competition gathers together all Muslims, regardless of where they come from and what trend of Islam they represent. Shiites and Sunnis, Turks and Arabs sit in this hall.”

Sakarie Ahmed Nuur, chairman of the Helsinki Young Muslim Forum.

Helsinki To the chairman of the Young Muslim Forum Sakarie “Sakke” to Ahmed Nuur The Koran competition signifies hope and community.

He is happy that there is freedom of religion in Finland and that it is possible to organize events that bring the community together.

Nuur says that one of the purposes of fasting is to remember those who have to live in hunger.

“There are people who don't have food and drink even after the sun goes down. Fasting makes you humble and grateful and brings you closer to God.”

During fasting, you can feed the soul instead of the body.

“Even though you can't eat or drink during fasting, you can feed yourself in other ways, such as by praying and giving your time to the common good, as we are doing now.”

During the break, the third prayer of the day was held in the Astoria hall.

Beylaev plans that one day the Koran competition could even grow to international dimensions. Before that, you still need to gather a few years of experience in Finland.

The call to prayer for the third prayer of the day is heard in the background.

“We welcome everyone next year,” says Belyaev.