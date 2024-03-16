Ramadan | Muslim youth in Helsinki tell how they celebrate Ramadan: “The life of the poor”

The students celebrating Ramadan at Myllypuro school talk excitedly about the holy month of Islam.

“Religion gets stronger. It's a really important month”, 12-year-old Marwaan Mohamed says excitedly.

He's talking about Ramadan, the Muslim holiday month that began this week.

“The sun is going down, only then can you eat,” says the fifth grader Mohammad Harem Ahmad Faraj.

to Ramadan the associated fast, which begins at sunrise and ends at sunset, is usually observed from puberty upwards. You may not eat or drink during the fasting hours.

The boys at Myllypuro elementary school have been practicing fasting by not eating and drinking part of the day. Mohamed has also refrained from eating candy and playing Pleikkar during Ramadan when he was younger.

“It's a test of the life of the poor when you can't eat. That you feel the same as them,” Mohamed says.

Mohammad Harem Ahmad Faraj (left), Ahmed Khalid, Marwaan Mohamed and Raed celebrate Ramadan at Myllypuro elementary school.

An eighth grader Raed is already fasting like adults. He says he usually eats at midnight and the next time after sunset.

Mohamed, Faraj, Raed and the one interviewed with them Ahmed Khalid they say that if you don't fast, you have to make up for it somehow.

If fasting is difficult, some eat a lot at night to store up. Maybe you should take it easy during gym class, the boys say.

Before after all, Ramadan is a nice celebration for them. More time will be spent with the family when everyone eats at the same table after sunset, they say.

At the end of the month of Ramadan, the highlight of the year awaits, the three-day Eid celebration. It starts on April 10 this year.

“Then you can't fast anymore, you have to celebrate. There is good food and you get a lot of money,” says Mohamed.

There is a longer break during the school day, during which students can, for example, pray in the classroom reserved for it.

Id al-Fitr – a 15-year-old is also waiting for the party Aisha Mohamed.

It's nice to dress him up for a party, and money comes from relatives. She is still thinking about the color of her Eid dress. It might be dark blue or purple.

He doesn't save the money for anything specific, but suspects that it will be spent on the most common destination for many people of the same age: McDonald's.

Id al-Fitr -during the celebration, the family goes to eat in Itis with a big group. In previous years, the target has been Momento.

A dinner party is not only limited to family, but also, for example, a friend Jenni Riissanen joins the party even if he is not a Muslim.

Riissanen has also visited Mohamed to eat during Ramadan, because the food is prepared and eaten with a large group.

“It's good,” Riissanen praises the family's food.

Aisha Mohamed (left) and friend Jenni Riissanen spend Ramadan together, even though Riissanen is not Muslim.

Also Mohamed is already old enough that he has started fasting like adults. However, there is more to everyday life.

In the evening, after the sun has set, prayers and dinner, Mohamed goes with Riissanen and other friends to study at Itiksen's Espresso House.

This week we have read for the maths and Swedish exams.