• Before starting, the idea was: Noting the large number of crimes in our Arab and Islamic world during Ramadan, most of them are family crimes that shake from their burden in the mountains, sometimes you do not believe them because of their great injustice, and many times they say: Even the mad and the out of mind do not do it, and sometimes in order to Your conscience relaxes, she says: The reason is drugs and their spread in Arab societies. The question: Is it possible that all this happens in Ramadan while people are fasting and praying, and demons are bound?!

• They told the time and said:

“A person must achieve the greatest amount of good with the least amount of evil.”

“Experiences are not what a man receives, experiences are what he makes of what he receives.”

“Life does not seem difficult, unbearable, except for those who retreat before seeing graves awaiting them.”

• The strays of knowledge: the origin of the dove logo, and the olive branch that symbolizes world peace, after the incident of Noah’s flood, and the settlement of Noah’s ark on Mount Al-Judi, he sent a dove to investigate the news for him, and it came carrying an olive branch in its mouth. The Earth, painted by the Spanish painter “Picasso”, and named his daughter “Paloma”, which means in Spanish a dove, and thus became the emblem of world peace.

• Concerned and worried personalities: “Gandhi,” his full name is “Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi,” born in 1869 AD, the great Indian poet “Tagore” nicknamed “Mahatma” in 1915 AD, meaning “the great soul.” He immigrated to South Africa in 1893 AD, as a lawyer for The Indian community against racial discrimination, following the policy of non-violence, which it called “Satyagraha” meaning “the force of truth”, in 1914 AD, he returned to India and was elected president of the Congress Party, toured throughout India calling for India’s independence by adopting the “spindle” as a means of liberation from the British, and from The monopoly of the cotton mills in Lancashire, he wore light clothes, and considered himself one of the untouchables, who were called “sons of God.” He became very famous, in which the enemy and friend respected him, and in the aftermath of the Second World War, he agreed to separate, and the establishment of a state For India, and another for Pakistan, and during the outbreak of strife between Hindus and Muslims, he entered the period of fasting, and swore that he would not end it except by stopping the conflict or death. In 1948, he ended his fasting, and went to perform the prayer in the crowd, so a Hindu came out to him from among the crowd, and he was shot dead by fanaticism.

• History of publications:

What do I want to stoop and stoop while my shadows are thick?

A rainy day, and the purest of all Ross,

What would you have kidnapped if in the dark night?

***

In their sea, my boats, I walk, and the coasts are not tempted

Farther from the sun, if you are close to me, my hands will shorten if I extend her glory

***

The rail is for me, their grandfather is a wire, and there is no obstacle in it

They tell of the treachery of their shoes, and they slow down from their roses

About two years, their wealth withers of honor

The aesthetics of our Ramsna: My desire, meaning my desire, my goal, and it is eloquent colloquial, so the man says to the woman: My desire is in you, and my desire this year was Hajj and Umrah, and my desire was doing such and such, and the matter was about you, I meant you for protection, and your return is your country, your reference from where you came from, And “Tentit”, and its origin is from the intended meaning, the place, the resource or the resource, it is a place that people go to, and they aim for, especially girls, to fill the jars, and near with water, and it is called irrigated, and the verb from it is narrated, and it is close to the act of irrigation.

– Marisa, which is a drink made from the myrrh of dates and soaking them in water, and the marisah is the fermented dates or the infusion of fermented dates, and is usually given to the animals. And it is called kemeri, and they are two of the women’s fabrics.