• Before starting, the idea was: What makes me laugh like workers during the day in Ramadan, they come to work in the morning, they are forced to work, and after an hour of lazy work, the callousness begins to rise to the head, and they start quarreling with tongues, and it escalates to obscene speech and insults, and at the end of the afternoon they intertwine hands, at least half of them do not Do they know why they quarrel? And I wish you would go during Ramadan to any Arab popular market, where you can measure the temperature of fasting people, and by God, in some of these markets people clash with knives and white weapons, and in the middle of that fray, you find them at the hour of anger raising the weight of “60 kilograms kidnapped.” !

• They did not know the time, so they said: “The heavenly mercy was not to be found everywhere, so God created mothers.”

“Where the law is lacking, honor should replace it.”

“When the rich declare war, it is the poor who inevitably die.”

• The strays of knowledge: from the meanings of cities and countries: Europe, a Greek word meaning the wide land, Iraq, meaning the Shatt al-Water, Los Angeles, meaning in Spanish the angels, Nablus, the mountain of fire, Pakistan, the pure land, Palmyra or Palmyra, the city of palms, Baalbek, city Sun, Japan, Rising Sun, Holland, Lowlands, Jerusalem, Protector of Peace, Jericho, Land of the Moon, Sierra Leone, Mount Lion, Bosnia, River, Gaza, Phoenician name meaning strength, Ethiopia, with scorched faces, Somalia, Land of the Moon.

• Concerned and anxious personalities: Imam Malik bin Anas, son of Malik Al-Asbahi, was born in Medina in the year 93 AH, and died in the year 179 AH. His virtuous mother changed the course of his life. He wanted to become a singer for the beauty and elegance of his voice, but she directed him to study the Qur’an, jurisprudence and hadith He was a student of Imam Jafar Al-Sadiq. He has a book called Al-Muwatta, which means the paved temple, and it took 11 years to write it. And he never left Medina, nor knocked on Khalifa’s door. He was abused and flogged by the uncle of Abu Jaafar al-Mansur, the governor of Medina, so Caliph al-Mansur himself came to him apologizing, honored him, and deposed his uncle from the state.

• History of publications:

Oh my songs, I see you how about me you cut it

I wish I was more sluggish, or else I was in the saddle, it would be bitter

I wish my soul was in the midst of your soul, or else your soul, oh the gloom in it

***

Oh, I wish I was a dabassi, and was more fruitful and smoother wicker

A shadow of the people’s choice of mine is diving into the dungeon

***

I wish this bird had not dissolved, and I would not be afflicted with love

A quarter of it on the day of restlessness, and a limit if the time is long.

***

Jan Bey from the master of the journey, don’t say the path is his shadow

He put his monastery for you with his insistence, and catch the stream on his house

• Aesthetics of our ram: the soft area in the head of the child, the naggha, the soles of the throat, the uvula, the tongue of death, the horror, the Adam’s apple, flowing or returning, bare, without clothes, buttons, including the buttons, the child’s saliva, and they narrate, and from it the arrow, like him, But the button has the character of severing, and the rowan is flowing, and we say that the eye falls asleep, pours it or hits it, and dipping in the eye is the speck of conjunctivitis and the like. The dog drank water with a voice, and the murmuring, mixing of voices and people, and it is also very hot and humid.